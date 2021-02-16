Advertisement

Local city reports high volume of water outages due to freezing water lines

The City of Killeen Water and Sewer Division is receiving a high volume of calls from customers...
The City of Killeen Water and Sewer Division is receiving a high volume of calls from customers reporting water outages.(KY3)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -The City of Killeen Water and Sewer Division is receiving a high volume of calls from customers reporting water outages.

The majority of these outages are caused by frozen water lines on private property and the prolonged harsh temperatures are freezing water lines, and this is expected to continue.

If a property is without water, the City of Killeen is asking its residents to run a series of diagnostic steps before calling:

-If a faucet is not producing water when turned on, one should check all interior faucets. If any of the faucets produce water, it is likely that one or more water lines may be frozen. If none of the faucets produce water, check with neighbors.

-If neighbors have water, it is likely that your pipes have frozen. If neighbors do not have water, notify the City of a potential water outage by calling 254-501-6320.

“It is important to remember that the City is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the water infrastructure up to the customer’s water meter. The customer is responsible for the water service lines from the water meter to the faucets,” the city says.

The Water and Sewer Division is experiencing an abnormally high call volume and is responding as quickly as possible.

If unable to speak with someone directly, please leave a message.

They say following the diagnostic steps above will help staff respond more quickly to issues with City-maintained water lines.

As temperatures rise, and pipes begin to thaw, check for any visible signs of interior or exterior leaking or ruptured pipes.

If pipes did freeze, they may have ruptured which will cause leaking as they thaw.

If you find a leaking water service pipe, please call Water and Sewer to turn the water off to the property to minimize potential water damage.

A licensed plumber will need to be hired to repair damage to the private service line.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages could continue through Tuesday
UPDATE: Nearly 84k Centex homes still without power
Another ice storm is expected to move into Central Texas tonight and more ice is expected to...
Another winter storm arriving tonight
Interstate 35 near Stassney Lane in Austin was blanketed with snow on the morning of Feb. 15. A...
2 million Texas households without power as massive winter storm drives demand for electricity
Gov. Greg Abbott. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./POOL via The Texas Tribune
Abbott deploys ‘maximum’ resources to help local communities during crippling storm
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the governing body that oversees the...
UPDATE: ERCOT requesting all Texans conserve electricity now through Tuesday

Latest News

Another ice storm is expected to move into Central Texas tonight and more ice is expected to...
Another winter storm arriving tonight
In times like these folks are vulnerable and scammers look to take advantage.
HOTEL: ‘Alofty’ price, not a reality
Oncor released new information Tuesday morning stating they will continue to controlled power...
Update: ERCOT advises Texas to prepare for continued controlled outages across the state
Flights both in and out of ABIA are canceled for a 2nd straight day due to weather, officials...
Flights canceled at ABIA for a second day