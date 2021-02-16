Top-5 coldest temperatures tonight, another ice storm Wednesday

Snow may be over, but it’s still highly advised to stay home unless you absolutely need to. The ice and snow on the roads is bad enough, but we’re expecting dangerous temperatures throughout the evening and overnight hours. Thanks to the snow and ice on the ground, overnight temperatures will be cooling steadily into the low single digits. In fact, cities and towns west of Highway 281 and near I-45 could potentially see overnight lows below zero. Winds will come down, but wind chills will still range from -15° to -5° Tuesday morning.

Unfortunately, we’re NOT done with the wintry weather yet. Another ice storm is in the forecast for the middle of the week. Despite high temperatures staying below freezing Tuesday in the mid 20 with partly cloudy skies and overnight temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday staying below freezing as well, an approaching storm system will move warmer-than-freezing air into the atmosphere a few thousand feet up. Without that tongue of warmer air aloft, we’d be expecting another 1″ to 3″ of snow. Because of the warm air, freezing rain and sleet will likely be the dominant type of precipitation and we could again be dealing with another quarter-inch of ice on top of whatever snow and ice is still on the ground at that time. Starting around midnight Wednesday, we’ll see some snow flakes fly but that should quickly turn to sleet and freezing rain which will be steady at times. Fortunately, the heaviest precipitation will be falling during the pre-dawn and morning hours so many of us will be home when ice begins to form on the roadways. Unfortunately, we’re also expecting that to mean ice will be on the roads throughout the entire day and roads will remain quite impassable. High temperatures may briefly warm above freezing east of I-35, but morning temperatures in the mid 20s should only reach the low 30s during the afternoon. Precipitation chances are near 80%.

Wednesday’s ice storm will usher in some more cold air Wednesday night. Overnight temperatures should again fall near 20° and with the snow and ice remaining on the ground, temperatures should stay close to 30° for an afternoon high Thursday again not allowing for much, if any, melting. Finally, sunshine is expected to return in full force Friday and into at least part of the weekend. The cold Arctic air will finally start to be eroded away and we can start the thawing out process. Morning temperatures will again be in the teens Friday morning and will remain below freezing through midday. Once we reach the afternoon, temperatures will warm above freezing and peak in the upper 30s and low 40s. We’re expecting temperatures to again drop below freezing Friday night into the mid-to-upper 20s, but temperatures will be above freezing late-morning Saturday through the middle of next week. Highs reach the low-to-mid 50s Saturday, get close to 60° on Sunday, and then potentially stay in the mid 60s early next week too. One or maybe two very weak cold fronts may move in early next week giving us a chance for rain Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, but temperatures won’t be dropping too much behind those fronts and we’ll stay above freezing.