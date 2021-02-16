Advertisement

UMHB games including football home opener postponed

UMHB Athletics
UMHB Athletics(UMHB)
By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Due to the extreme weather conditions across Texas, the American Southwest Conference postponed all conference athletic competitions through Sunday, February 21st.

This includes UMHB football’s home opener against Louisiana College, previously scheduled for Saturday. This game will be rescheduled.

Here are the other University of Mary Hardin-Baylor athletic events affected by the decision:

Men’s and Women’s Basketball - Thursday’s home doubleheader against Sul Ross State is postponed and will be rescheduled. Saturday’s home doubleheader against Howard Payne is postponed and will be rescheduled

Volleyball - Wednesday’s home doubleheader against McMurry is postponed and will be rescheduled.

Men’s and Women’s Soccer - Friday’s doubleheader at Sul Ross State is postponed and will be rescheduled for March 1st.

Men’s and Women’s Cross Country - Saturday’s ASC Championship Meet is postponed and will be rescheduled.

Softball - Friday’s home doubleheader against Trinity University is postponed and will be rescheduled.

Men’s and Women’s Tennis - Friday’s home match against Schreiner will move to Saturday and Saturday’s match at UT Arlington will move to Sunday.

Acrobatics and Tumbling - Friday’s meet at Baylor University is postponed and will be rescheduled.

Baseball - This weekend’s series at Schreiner University will transition to only a noon doubleheader on Sunday in Kerrville.

