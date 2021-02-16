Advertisement

Update: ERCOT advises Texas to prepare for continued controlled outages across the state

Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Oncor released new information Tuesday morning stating they will continue to controlled power outages across the state.

According to the company, due to ongoing record-low temperatures and generation, ERCOT has continued to direct Oncor and utilities across the state to drop power load through maintained controlled outages.

These controlled outages are occurring across the state and the entire Oncor service territory.

Oncor was able to rotate some outages overnight, but they state the poor grid conditions have continued to prevent them and other utilities from rotating, or rolling, the entirety of these outages, leading to extended periods without power for many of their customers.

At this time, ERCOT is unable to predict when grid conditions will stabilize, and urge all customers to be prepared for extended outages to continue. We also urge customers to prioritize the safety of themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors.

Tips to stay warm during power outages include:

-Closing blinds and curtains and closing room doors to help contain heat

-Stuffing towels in the cracks under doors can help keep the warmth in.

Many local counties have also opened warming stations or shelters, which can be located online or by calling 211.

“We recognize the hardships and extreme frustration customers without power face during these historical low temperatures and are ready to deliver power as soon as electric generators are able to provide it. As soon as enough generation is available, we will return to a regular cadence of rotating outages with the goal of providing any temporary relief that we can for those who have been without power the longest,” Oncor said.

“Additionally, our crews continue to restore equipment damaged by the significant winter storm so those homes and businesses can receive power as soon as possible. We have relocated crews, including mutual assistance contractors from out of state, from areas with limited damage to areas with more damage to make repairs as quickly and safely as possible.”

Lastly, the company says they are closely watching the coming winter storm that is forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday to ensure that we have the needed resources to address any damage from the storm.

