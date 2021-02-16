Advertisement

Waco Assisted Living Facility in need of heat related items

((Source: Pablo))
By Thomas Miller
Published: Feb. 16, 2021
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Arbor House Senior Care Facility is Waco is need of basic heating and emergency items.

“If anyone has extra blankets, hand warmers, portable space heaters, flashlights or batteries and are able to safely deliver them to us, it would be greatly appreciated,” said Kristi Burger, head nurse at the facility.

The Arbor House & Senior Care Facility is located at 2418 Marketplace Drive.

