Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest in need of food for employees

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest is asking for food donations for their employees. Due to the weather, extra employees are staying at the hospital and now the hospital needs 250 additional meals per day.

If any local restaurants or community partners have an overage of food they cannot sell in time or that would otherwise soon go to waste due to power outages, the hospital would like that food.

They are specifically looking for the following:

Pre-packed or prepared meals that staff can easily take back to their units

Bottled water or other bottled drinks (juices, etc.)

Grab and go snacks – granola bars, peanut butter crackers, etc.

If donations can safely be brought to the main hospital, the back Emergency Department entrance is the most easily accessible place. If not, they have volunteers who can come to you.

To coordinate, reach out to their House Supervisor who is on-site 24/7. They can be reached at 254-202-1170.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.