Bell County Sheriff’s Department Major dies from COVID related complications

Major Esteban (Stevie) Ramirez III. (Bell County Sheriff's Department)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department regrets to announce the passing of Major Esteban (Stevie) Ramirez III.

Major Ramirez passed away Tuesday afternoon at Baylor Scott and White in Temple from COVID related complications while surrounded by his family.

Major Ramirez started his career with the Sheriff’s Department as a Jailer in 1989 and was a dedicated servant to the citizens of Bell County for the last 32 years.

