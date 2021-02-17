Advertisement

City of Gatesville mayor declares local disaster

City of Gatesville
City of Gatesville(KWTX)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Mayor Gary Chumley has declared a State of Disaster for the City of Gatesville

“DECLARATION OF LOCAL DISASTER

WHEREAS, the City of Gatesville on the 16th day of February 2021, has suffered widespread or severe damage, injury, loss of essential utilities, or loss of life or property (or there is imminent threat of same), resulting from a winter storm that began on February 14, 2021 within the incorporated City limits of Gatesville; and

WHEREAS, the Mayor of the City of Gatesville has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property;

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE MAYOR OF THE CITY OF GATESVILLE:

Section 1. that a state of disaster is declared for the City of Gatesville specifically applied in the area described in this declaration.

Section 2. That the City’s emergency management plan has been implemented.

Section 3. Whereas, Section 418.108 of the Texas Disaster Act of 1975, as amended, Vernon Texas Code annotate, Government Code Chapter 418, provides that the state of disaster shall continue for period of not more than seven days of the date hereof, unless the same is continued by consent of the City Council of the City of Gatesville, Texas.

Section 4. That this proclamation shall take effect immediately from and after its issuance.

ORDERED this 16th day of February, 2021

Gary M. Chumley (Signature of)

Mayor, Gatesville, Texas”

