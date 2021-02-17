Advertisement

City of Waco dispels rumors, reassures residents it is not shutting off water service

Urges residents to conserve water regardless
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is urging residents to dismiss rumors circulating on social media claiming the City is turning off the water supply.

“That is not true,” the City said. “These rumors are making the situation worse because they create fear and encourage citizens to use more water at a time when production supply is limited.”

The cities of Robinson, Woodway and Temple have also had to dispel similar rumors.

As a result of the winter storm and electricity outages, one of Waco’s two water treatment plants is not operating, the City said.

“The effect of this is the city can only produce about 25% of its full water treatment capacity,” a news release states, “The City is taking every step possible to address this problem.”

The is asking the public to help conserve water by following these steps for the next 48 hours:

  • In lieu of a bath or shower, consider a sponge bath or basin bath.
  • Do not use washing machine for laundry or automated dish washer (hand wash only using limited water).
  • Do not drip all faucets in your home. To prevent lines from freezing, drip the faucet that is farthest from your meter, particularly lines located on an outside wall.
  • Do not store or hoard water by filling bathtubs or other large containers. If everyone does this, water pressure will fall resulting in the following consequences: Mandatory boil water notices will be required (at a time when many citizens have no electricity with which to boil water) and water for firefighting purposes will be threatened or, worse, unavailable.
  • Each day fill enough containers to provide (a) each person in your home 1 gallon of water for the next 24 hours, and (b) an additional gallon per day for cooking use.

“The water supply is barely meeting demand now. Mandatory boil water notices may be needed if pressures continue to fall,” the City said.

The City has also asked businesses and industrial customers to curtail water usage so that water is available for all.

It also requests the public’s help in identifying any water main breaks or leaks. Leaks and water main breaks can be reported by calling 254-299-2489.

