Classroom Champions: Salado’s Kory Walker

Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Salado baseball team doesn’t pick captains.

“Our mentality is, if you’re gonna lead go ahead and lead regardless of classification,” explained Salado Baseball coach, Emery Atkisson.

Senior Kory Walker is a leader. He hopes you can see that when he plays.

“I hope people see that I’m a natural leader and that I go hard every time. I’m there for my teammates when they need me and even when they don’t ,” said Kory Walker.

His coach has definitely noticed it all.

“He handles his business in the classroom. He’s an incredible teammate. He’s an awesome kid and he’s been through a lot. Later in life whatever he faces he’s going to be able to overcome and I couldn’t be more proud of him. And I couldn’t be more thankful that I get to coach him,” said Atkisson.

Kory has also played football, and is involved with multiple clubs at Salado.

Including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes

“I’ve been praying a lot and hoping that god can get us through this season and all stay safe and healthy. It’s been a major factor in my life lately,” said Walker.

Kory plans to attend Tarleton state in the fall.

“We’ll definitely miss him. He’s just a one in a million kind of kid and so I’m thankful to get to know him,” said Coach Atkisson.

