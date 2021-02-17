Advertisement

Crews battle ice, cold at fire in McLennan County

Several fire departments were called to a house fire in Lorena in cold, icy conditions
By Robyn Geske
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from several departments in McLennan County battled a major fire Wednesday morning along with the cold temperatures.

Around 11am, Lorena firefighters were called to Denmark’s Sewing Machine Repair, on Chapel Road, after someone reported a small explosion, then fire at the address.

At the time, crews had a hard time getting to the scene because of ice on the roadway and, in addition, had trouble getting water to put out the flames.

Several departments were called in to help put the fire out: Lorena, Waco, Woodway, Hewitt, Robinson and Bruceville-Eddy.

We still do not know a cause of the fire, and it’s still unclear if the fire occurred in the home, or in a workshop at the residence.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

