Advertisement

Four semi-trucks involved in wreck on I-35 S

KWTX's Weather Explorer captured this photo of a crash involving four tractor trailers on I-35...
KWTX's Weather Explorer captured this photo of a crash involving four tractor trailers on I-35 Wednesday morning.(KWTX)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Four semi-trucks were involved in an accident on southbound I-35 near Hewitt on icy roads early Wednesday morning.

KWTX Meteorologist Elliott Wilson was on the scene and said he spoke with a tow-truck driver who told him there we no injuries.

Three of the 18-wheelers ended up in a ditch, on the side of the road, and a fourth was stretched along I-35, shutting down traffic.

Wilson reports that conditions continue to get worse on the roads and that appears to be the cause of the wreck.

More severe weather will only make these conditions worse, so please stay off the roads.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another ice storm is expected to move into Central Texas tonight and more ice is expected to...
Another round of Freezing Rain & Ice Comes in Tuesday night & Wednesday Morning
Boil order
Boil order notices issued for Central Texas water systems
Oncor released new information Tuesday morning stating they will continue to controlled power...
Update: ERCOT advises Texas to prepare for continued controlled outages across the state
In times like these folks are vulnerable and scammers look to take advantage.
HOTEL: ‘Alofty’ price, not a reality for Central Texas area
Texas woman, child, die from carbon monoxide poisoning after car left running in garage

Latest News

Another ice storm is expected to move into Central Texas tonight and more ice is expected to...
Many (if not all) roads are iced over this morning
Rancher saves cattle stuck on ice
Hill County cattle rancher saves calf stranded on ice
Hill County cattle rancher David Ballew rescued a calf stranded on ice Tuesday following days...
Local rancher saves calf stranded on ice
Major Esteban (Stevie) Ramirez III. (Bell County Sheriff's Department)
Bell County Sheriff’s Department Major dies from COVID related complications