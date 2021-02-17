Four semi-trucks involved in wreck on I-35 S

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Four semi-trucks were involved in an accident on southbound I-35 near Hewitt on icy roads early Wednesday morning.

KWTX Meteorologist Elliott Wilson was on the scene and said he spoke with a tow-truck driver who told him there we no injuries.

Three of the 18-wheelers ended up in a ditch, on the side of the road, and a fourth was stretched along I-35, shutting down traffic.

Wilson reports that conditions continue to get worse on the roads and that appears to be the cause of the wreck.

More severe weather will only make these conditions worse, so please stay off the roads.

