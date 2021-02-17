Hill County family loses everything, including pets, in fire

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) A power surge may be responsible for a house fire in Hill County that left a family homeless and killed all of its pets.

The fire happened Tuesday at a home off State Highway 171 near Malone.

The Moore family says they’d been without power, and not long after it came back on, they noticed smoke and saw the entire back side of their home was in flames.

Cody and Jordan Moore and their two sons were home at the time and managed to escape, however, they lost about a dozen pets including a litter of puppies.

The community is rallying together to provide the family with clothing, food and supplies.

Donations can be made to: PayPal.me/Bonnie1208

Cash app. $Bonniebarak

Venmo. @Bonnie-Barak

Items can be dropped off at 404 NW 5th Street in Hubbard.

The family is in need of:

Boys size 5-6T, shoes are 9 in little kids.

Boys size medium men’s shirts, size 16 husky kids pants, men’s size 8 1/2 shoes.

Women’s size 2xl shirts, 18 pants size, 9 women’s shoes.

Men’s 6xl t-shirts, size 11 shoes.

