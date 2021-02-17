Historic: Sheryl Victorian becomes Waco’s first Black and first female police chief

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to confirm Dr. Sheryl Victorian as the chief of police for the city’s police department, making Victorian the first Black and first female police chief in the city’s history.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford recommended Victorian to succeed former police Chief Ryan Holt, who was promoted in 2020 to assistant city manager.

“Sheryl’s depth of hands-on management experience, her educational background and her support for innovative programs all stood out.” Ford said.

“Sheryl shared our community’s vision for a leader who embraces continuous improvement, community policing and a commitment to serving and protecting all of our citizens.

Victorian was among four finalists for the job selected from a field of 43 candidates from 17 states in a second search for a successor to Holt.

She holds a doctorate in administration of justice from Texas Southern University, a master’s degree in criminal justice from The University of Houston and a bachelor’s degree in public affairs, also from Texas Southern University.

She started her law enforcement career as a police cadet in 1993 in Houston.

“Maintaining the trust of the community, adopting and improving our department to meet the changing needs and demands of policing and keeping our officers and citizens safe are my objectives from day one if council approves my selection,” she said.

“It would be an honor to lead the department and I look forward to working proactively to keep Waco a great community to work, live and raise a family.”

If the council confirms her appointment, she would start work in early March.

The city initially named five finalists for the position, but in late June 2020 said the “COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the ongoing dialogue in the country surrounding the role of police has changed the environment for completing a hiring process for chief of police” and said the search for a permanent successor would be expanded.

In August 2020 Assistant Waco police Chief Frank Gentsch was sworn in as the city’s interim chief, succeeding Holt, who moved to city hall to oversee the city’s police, fire and animal services departments, the Cameron Park Zoo and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Gentsch also served as interim chief after the retirement of former Chief Brent Stroman.

