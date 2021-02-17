List of gas stations currently open in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a list of gas stations currently open in the Waco-Woodway-Hewitt area.
- All CEFCOS on Valley Mills Drive are open
- CEFCO Hewitt (100 Richie Rd)
- ConocoPhillips (in Meridian)
- 7-11 Next to American Bank in Woodway (at Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 84)
- Chevron at 7001 China Spring Road
- H-E-B in Woodway has gas pumps open
- Chevron at 705 N Dallas Highway
- Valero on Robinson Drive
- Corner Store: 6400 U.S. 84 Service Road
- Sunoco: 603 S Valley Mills Road
- Sunoco: 1801 S New Road
- CEFCO: 5601 Bagby Road
- CEFCO: 6201 Imperial Drive
- Pilot Flying J: 2409 S New Road -- The store is open, but completely out of gas and low on food items
BELL COUNTY
- CEFCO: 5510 W Adams Ave, Temple
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.