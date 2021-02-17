Advertisement

List of gas stations currently open in Central Texas

Published: Feb. 16, 2021
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a list of gas stations currently open in the Waco-Woodway-Hewitt area.

- All CEFCOS on Valley Mills Drive are open

- CEFCO Hewitt (100 Richie Rd)

- ConocoPhillips (in Meridian)

- 7-11 Next to American Bank in Woodway (at Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 84)

- Chevron at 7001 China Spring Road

- H-E-B in Woodway has gas pumps open

- Chevron at 705 N Dallas Highway

- Valero on Robinson Drive

- Corner Store: 6400 U.S. 84 Service Road

- Sunoco: 603 S Valley Mills Road

- Sunoco: 1801 S New Road

- CEFCO: 5601 Bagby Road

- CEFCO: 6201 Imperial Drive

- Pilot Flying J: 2409 S New Road -- The store is open, but completely out of gas and low on food items

BELL COUNTY

- CEFCO: 5510 W Adams Ave, Temple

