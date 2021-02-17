Local Italian restaurant serves warm meals in record breaking cold

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A local restaurant owner in Temple served food from her shop Tuesday, just to make sure people have a hot meal and a warm place to be.

Many restaurants across Central Texas are either without power or remain closed to keep their employees safe from the weather.

La Riv owner, Vira Cudasma with her husband, daughter and two visiting chefs opened the restaurant with a limited menu based on what items they had available.

“We don’t have staff here we told our staff not to work obviously because of the weather so today is family business,” Chudasma said.

The four of them cooked food all night while her daughter waited tables for a crowd they said was similar to a typical Thursday night.

The restaurant told customers if they couldn’t afford the meal to let them know and they’ll will help you out.

“My heart breaks for people that don’t even have electricity for a couple days now so we feel lucky so we made the drive here.,” Chudasma said.

La Riv is closed Wednesday February 17th but will try to open depending on conditions on Thursday.

Chudasma also opened the restaurant in the early weeks of the pandemic offering free meals to struggling families, no questions asked.

They ended up serving hundreds of meals to the community.

