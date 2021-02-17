Advertisement

Local police investigating after puppies abandoned in dumpster during snow storm

The puppies had “icicles in their whiskers,” woman says
These puppies were found abandoned at the bottom of a trash dumpster during freezing...
These puppies were found abandoned at the bottom of a trash dumpster during freezing temperatures.(Courtesy Photos)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Bellmead police are investigating after a pair of puppies were found in a dumpster during single-digit temperatures Monday night.

Two sisters found the young puppies, pit bull mixes, after 7 p.m. while taking out trash at the Eagle Crest Apartments on Bellmead Dr.

“My step-sister went to throw out the garbage and said she thought she heard puppies in there, and we all got dressed to go check,” said Michelle Tovar.   

“We got a step-stool and climbed in, and the puppies were at the very bottom with trash piled on top of them, they weren’t in a box or anything, they had icicles in their whiskers.”

They called Bellmead Police and local animal rescue groups for help.

“The puppies were almost frozen, but they’re alive and being cared for,” said Asst. Chief Brenda Kinsey.  “It was a male and a female, about four or five weeks old.”

Animal rescuers came to pick up the puppies and transport them to Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic where they continue to recover.

The puppies are reportedly sick and have worms.

“That’s probably why the people threw them away, they didn’t want to take care of them,” said Tovar.

Once the puppies are healthy enough, they’ll go to New York Bully Crew.

Police say the investigation is active and are asking anyone who saw or heard anything to please notify BPD Sgt. Irving at (254) 799-0251.

Those responsible face animal cruelty charges.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another ice storm is expected to move into Central Texas tonight and more ice is expected to...
Another round of Freezing Rain & Ice Comes in Tuesday night & Wednesday Morning
Power outages could continue through Tuesday
UPDATE: Nearly 84k Centex homes still without power
Interstate 35 near Stassney Lane in Austin was blanketed with snow on the morning of Feb. 15. A...
2 million Texas households without power as massive winter storm drives demand for electricity
Oncor released new information Tuesday morning stating they will continue to controlled power...
Update: ERCOT advises Texas to prepare for continued controlled outages across the state
If you have extra time on you hands, warming centers are seeking volunteers and supplies.
List of area warming centers providing temporary shelter to Central Texans

Latest News

Why Texas energy officials do not know when power will be fully restored to millions
Texas: What's causing the power outages
Millions in Texas remain without power as energy officials cannot provide a concrete timeline...
Why Texas energy officials do not know when power will be fully restored to millions
Tow King busy with poor road conditions in Waco
Tow truck drivers out in full force as poor road conditions persist
Veteran Houston Assistant police Chief Sheryl Victorian would be Waco’s first Black and first...
Historic: Sheryl Victorian becomes Waco’s first Black and first female police chief