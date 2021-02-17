Overnight freezing rain continuing into the morning

Widespread freezing rain and sleet moved into Central Texas late Tuesday night and is expected to continue until sunrise. Precipitation has fallen and will continue to fall across most of the area before ending gradually from west to east, so all roads across Central Texas are likely icy this morning. For cities and towns east of I-35 in Bell, Milam, Robertson, Leon, Limestone, Freestone, and Falls County, heavier bands of rain arriving through sunrise will potentially cause more significant impacts with near impassable roads and potentially downed power lines. Ice accumulation may be up to or even over a half-inch. In Coryell, McLennan, and Bell County (along and west of I-35, including Temple, Belton, and Killeen), ice is expected to accumulate up to a quarter-inch. Roads should get icier through morning and will be icy throughout the day. Late this afternoon, depending on if people travel, roads could become a bit better. For Lampasas, Bosque, Hamilton, Hill, Mills, and San Saba County, you’ve fared better. Roads will still be slick, but ice accumulation will be lower and only up to about a tenth of an inch. Widespread freezing rain should be east of I-35 by sunrise and will completely exit the area by 9 AM. There still will likely be some scattered light freezing rain/drizzle or some sleet from sunrise through midday but we’re expecting to have a dry afternoon. Skies will unfortunately not clear today so melting of any snow and ice will be difficult since morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s should only reach the upper 20s and low 30s for highs. Cities and towns near and south of Highway 190 could briefly warm above freezing this afternoon, but overnight temperatures expected to fall into the low 20s area wide yet again.

We have no more winter storms in the forecast after today! Even though temperatures are still expected to be close to freezing Thursday and may not warm above 32°, temperatures will finally get above freezing (briefly) Friday before a substantial warm up this weekend and into next week. Thursday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies with highs again in the low 30s. Some spots could warm above freezing, which is most likely the farther south you live and more likely to happen if clouds break, but our range of highs should be between about 29° and 33°. North winds Thursday will be quite gusty and is actually going to usher in one final push of chilly air. Friday’s morning temperatures will be down again into the teens, likely between 10° and 15° with wind chills in the single digits, but ample sunshine on Friday will get the entire area above freezing during the afternoon. We will drop back below freezing Friday night and start the day in the low-to-mid 20s Saturday, but once temperatures warm above freezing Saturday, we will NOT be back below freezing for the foreseeable future. Saturday’s highs warm close to 50° while highs climb to the mid-to-upper 50s Sunday. We are expecting a cold front to move in Sunday late evening giving us a 20% chance of rain. As of now, it doesn’t look like we’ll see much of a change in our temperatures. Yes, morning lows will drop from near 40° Sunday to the mid 30s Monday, but afternoon highs will be relatively unimpacted. Monday’s highs near 60° reach the mid-to-upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday before near 70° temperatures return Thursday and Friday. Another cold front could swing through next Thursday or Friday but impacts should again be minimal.