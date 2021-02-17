Some snow flurries tonight

We have one final chance at some snow or wintry precipitation tonight and into Thursday. There is a leftover boundary just south of our area that could kick up more precipitation overnight and into the day Thursday. Accumulations should be light but we don’t need it since we’ve already had more than our fair share of winter weather.

Even though temperatures are still expected to be close to freezing Thursday and may not warm above 32°, temperatures will finally get above freezing Friday before a substantial warm up this weekend and into next week.

We will drop back below freezing Friday night and start the day in the low-to-mid 20s Saturday, but once temperatures warm above freezing Saturday, we will NOT be back below freezing for the foreseeable future. Highs will be in the 60s for most of next week! I know we are all looking forward to that.