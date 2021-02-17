Advertisement

South Carolina abortion ban awaits final vote in House

A group who opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign...
A group who opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign outside the Statehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The bill has passed the Senate and been sent to the House.(Jeffrey Collins | AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Republican-backed bill that would likely ban almost all abortions in South Carolina is headed for a crucial vote, having already passed its toughest hurdle last month.

The House has the “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act” on its calendar for debate Wednesday.

If the House approves the bill without changes, it will go to the governor’s desk. Gov. Henry McMaster has promised to sign it into law as soon as he gets it.

Groups against the ban will likely sue immediately, keeping the law from going into effect. About a dozen other states have passed similar laws and all are tied up in the court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doppler 10 Radar continues to show overnight freezing rain slowly pulling away but the icy...
Many (if not all) roads are iced over this morning
Boil order
Boil order notices issued for Central Texas water systems
Oncor released new information Tuesday morning stating they will continue to controlled power...
Update: ERCOT advises Texas to prepare for continued controlled outages across the state
In times like these folks are vulnerable and scammers look to take advantage.
HOTEL: ‘Alofty’ price, not a reality for Central Texas area
Texas woman, child, die from carbon monoxide poisoning after car left running in garage

Latest News

Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to King Edward VI hospital as a...
British queen’s husband, Prince Philip, admitted to hospital
This Feb. 16, 2021 photo shows the former Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on the day...
Former Trump casino where stars played out with a bang
A sale sign is displayed near the entrance of a Hallmark store Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in...
US retail sales jumps 5.3%, thanks to $600 stimulus checks
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston....
New York sues Amazon over worker safety during pandemic
Vichar Ratanapakdee, 84, died after an attack during a walk in San Francisco.
Reported hate crimes against Asian Americans surge