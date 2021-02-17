The thaw starts soon, but we may sneak in another shot of snow Thursday

Although we’re only expecting some isolated areas of freezing drizzle or showers through the afternoon, we may be able to get just one final shot of wintry weather early tomorrow.

A left over boundary from this morning’s freezing rain is to our south and could be the focus point for snow late tonight and Thursday. Thankfully the boundary should keep nearly all of the precipitation over the Hill Country, near Austin, and close to San Antonio. Locally, we have a 20% chance of seeing light snow early Thursday and during the day Thursday. If we see flakes fly, they’re coming near Highway 190 and west of Highway 281. Accumulations are expected to be between a quarter-to-half inch. Isolated amounts closer to an inch are possible in San Saba and Lampasas County.

SUB-FREEZING TEMPS EXITING SOON

Highs will finally warm up above freezing starting Friday but the big warm up won't really begin until Saturday (KWTX)

Tuesday’s morning temperatures fell close to 0° across the entire area and shattered previous daily low temperature records.

Waco’s low temperature of -1° is also tied for 3rd coldest temperature of all time.

The dangerous morning temperatures near 0° will thankfully be as cold as we’re ever going to get since we will begin a slow, gradual, and unfortunately uneven warming trend.

Highs are still expected to stay below freezing through Thursday but we’re expecting highs in the 20s Tuesday to reach the low 30s Wednesday and Thursday.

Morning temperatures will not be warming up quite as nicely. We’ll be back in the 20s Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday morning, but low-to-mid teens are expected Friday morning.

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

ONCOR POWER OUTAGE MAP

WEATHER STATS/HISTORY

Waco's morning low of -1° is the third coldest low temperature of all time! (KWTX)

Last time we had a string of at least 9 days of highs below 50° was 9 days ending March 2nd 2015. During that same period, we had a 4 days period of highs 40° ending on March 1st 2015.

The most recent time we had at least 7 days of sub 30° low temperatures ended February 18th 2010. We also had a 13 day stretch of 30° or below which ended on January 13th 2010. We’ve never had more than 15 days of sub-30 temperatures.

We’ve had 2 three-day stretches of 20° or below lows recently. The most recent one ended on January 18th 2018 with another 3-day stretch ending January 8th 2017. We had a 4 day stretch that ended on January 4th 2018.

We will also break the record of a 5-day stretch of sub-freezing temperatures. We’re anticipating 7 to 8 straight days of temperatures at or below 32°

The most recent single digit temperature was January 17th 2018 (8°). The most recent day with a high less than 30° was January 2nd 2018 (29°). We had a 27° temperature on February 6th 2014 and December 7th 2013. We also had a 24° temperature on February 2nd 2011 which is the coldest high temperature since 2010. The most recent sub-20° day was December 22nd 1990.

The all-time coldest high temperature is 17°, occurring both on February 12th 1905 and January 11th 1918.

The all-time coldest low temperature is -5° which happened on January 31st 1949. The all-time cold record is safe, but Tuesday’s morning low of -1° is tied for third coldest all time.

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.