Tow truck drivers out in full force as poor road conditions persist

Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Road conditions continue to suffer after a massive winter storm hit Central Texas.

Seeing some melting on the roads looks promising, but with temperatures still freezing, slush and puddles can create their own obstacles along with the snow that remains.

“It’s been a nightmare as you can imagine,” Gary Hoffman, owner of Tow King of Waco, said.

A constant battle for drivers.

“The majority of accidents are sliding into guardrails or sliding off the road and into the ditch and just not being able to get traction,” Hoffman said.

It’s also a battle for the tow trucks that come to the rescue.

“It’s been all day, all night,” Hoffman said. “It doesn’t let up. I answer the phones overnight last night as the power was out. They rang all the way through 4,5,6 o’clock in the morning. Started back up at 7, so it never stops.”

Hoffman says side roads are in the worst shape but nowhere is safe from black ice. This weather event presents more unique challenges.

“We are picking up a lot of people as gas stations where the electricity is out at the gas station and they can’t get fuel at the pump, so we are having to tow them to another gas station where fuel is available, so that’s kind of an unusual circumstance for us and it’s all just related to this crazy weather,” Hoffman said.

And it’s not over.

“Now that the sun is coming out, the snow is melting away, but the ice is still underneath,” Hoffman said.

As snow and ice melts and refreezes into unpredictable slick spots, Hoffman says now is not the time to stop taking precautions.

Local law enforcement would like to remind drivers to be smart, slow down, avoid any areas where snow has built up, or simply stay off the roads if you can.

