Waco McLennan County working to continue COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2021, file photo, pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe...
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2021, file photo, pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Houses Community Center, in the Bronx borough of New York. Some New Yorkers are driving hours to get the COVID-19 vaccine because they are unable to find appointments closer to home through a state website. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The recent winter weather has disrupted the vaccination process for the area, but the Waco-McLennan County Health District is working to get vaccines out to people.

The city of Waco said it is calling people who missed their first dose last week, as well as people who are scheduled for their second dose this week. Larry Holze, public information officer for the city, said there are still viable shots from last week that went unused when the clinics had to be canceled early because of inclement weather.

Holze said as of Tuesday, the city had not heard of when the next shipment of vaccines would come. During the weekly Waco COVID-19 press conference last week, Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Waco Family Health Center, said there is some wiggle room for people waiting to get their second dose of the vaccine.

“If you are scheduled three and a half, or four weeks out for the Pfizer vaccine, or if you had your first shot of Moderna and you’re having to wait five or even six weeks out, I don’t feel like there’s any need to be alarmed or concerned,” Dr. Griggs said.

“Because there’s ample data to suggest there’s not increased risk to you as an individual or increased risk to the community if you don’t hit that exact three and four week marker.”

In a press release yesterday, Ascension Providence said it has partnered with the Waco Family Health Center to provide COVID-19 vaccines, and continues to give vaccinations when possible. However, “unexpected delays in the Moderna COVID-19 second-dose vaccine allocation from the state and lingering effects from severe winter weather” could impact the timing of appointments.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

