Why Texas energy officials do not know when power will be fully restored to millions

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - At a media briefing Tuesday afternoon, officials with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) could not provide a concrete timeline for when power would be restored to millions of Texans.

“It’s certainly not today,” said Bill Magness, the CEO of ERCOT.

He said power would be restored “certainly over the next few days.”

As of Tuesday evening, there were still more than 3 million customers across Texas without power, according to poweroutage.us.

The issue is not related to power transmission, or getting the electricity to homes through local utility companies like Oncor, but rather power generation, or producing the electricity in the first place.

There is not enough power flowing into the state’s electricity grid, which is managed by ERCOT.

Philip White, an energy researcher at the University of Texas at Austin, said that about 35% of the state’s electric grid was out, as of early Tuesday.

That is largely because frozen infrastructure at natural gas, coal and nuclear facilities across the state have curtailed production.

There also is not enough natural gas coming in to plants that can be converted into electricity.

“A lot of these natural gas power plants have been built in Texas thinking that we’re never going to see sustained temperatures below freezing or even below zero in some of our northern areas of the state,” White told KWTX.

Meanwhile, demand for electricity has remained high.

White was quick to note that outages have largely been spurred by disruptions at thermal energy plants — and not so much disruptions to solar and wind energy sources.

“Yeah, some wind went down, but wind is underwhelming our expectations by just a little bit,” he said.

“It’s really these thermal power plants that are causing these widespread outages,” he added.

Officials at ERCOT confirmed that at the media briefing on Tuesday, saying that iced wind turbines have caused about 16 gigawatts of capacity to be offline, while thermal sources — like gas and coal — have caused about 30 gigawatts of lost capacity.

Restoring power to millions of Texans will depend on bringing these thermal plants back online.

White said that will largely depend on the state seeing above-freezing temperatures for extended periods of time.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers are planning to hold a joint hearing next Thursday to investigate these outages.

“We need to look at what the PUC requires for winterization, what their plan requires, and then we need to look at what ERCOT’s responsibilities are for maybe doing more than just spot checks of generation plants,” state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, told KWTX.

He said that lawmakers will now have to take a closer look at the state’s power infrastructure this session.

Gov. Greg Abbott designated ERCOT reform as an emergency item this session.

That means that lawmakers can hold hearings and vote on bills related to the issue before virtually all other issues.

