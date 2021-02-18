Advertisement

Animals at primate sanctuary freeze amid Texas power outage

A chimpanzee is seen in this file photo. The animal sanctuary deaths are yet another casualty...
A chimpanzee is seen in this file photo. The animal sanctuary deaths are yet another casualty of unforgiving winter weather that has seized much of Texas.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A chimpanzee, several monkeys, some lemurs and an uncounted number of birds have died after a nonprofit San Antonio-area wildlife sanctuary lost power amid record-low temperatures.

It’s yet another casualty of unforgiving winter weather that has seized much of Texas.

Primarily Primates Executive Director Brooke Chavez told the San Antonio Express-News that the power went out early Monday at the 70-acre sanctuary that houses more than 400 primates.

Chavez, staff and volunteers mobilized generators, space heaters, propane tanks and blankets.

And as temperatures reached single-digit levels, the staff broke out carriers to evacuate animals to the San Antonio Zoo.

But Chavez said she and her staff began to find dead animals throughout the sanctuary.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How it feels on Thursday morning with the cold temperatures and the wind
Re-freeze overnight & some snow flurries possible
Gov. Greg Abbott declared the reform of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas an emergency...
Gov. Greg Abbott, other top Texas officials call for resignations and investigations at electrical grid operator
Boil order
Boil order notices issued for Central Texas water systems
KWTX's Weather Explorer captured this photo of a crash involving four tractor trailers on I-35...
Four semi-trucks involved in wreck on I-35 S
Utility trucks being deployed for outages
UPDATE: ONCOR continues controlled outages throughout the state

Latest News

Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Outages drop below 1 million in Texas; icy weather goes east
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian passes The Framing Gallery, closed due to...
US jobless claims jump to 861,000 as layoffs stay high
In this illustration made available by NASA, the spacecraft containing the Perseverance rover...
NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
People select shirts and sweatshirts being given away at a Gallery Furniture store after the...
Houston furniture store offers shelter after winter storm