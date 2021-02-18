Central Texas cities faced with water shortages

CENTRAL Texas (KWTX) - Several Central Texas cities are calling on their residents to reduce the amount of water they use. Cities like Killeen have reported depleting water supplies while the demand for water increases.

Several water systems have issued boil water notices for residents experiencing low water pressure.

The city of Killeen issued a Stage 5 water restrictions which calls on residents to scale back their water usage by 40 percent. The city says the water lines transferring water from it’s source to it’s water tanks have been disrupted due to power outages and freezing conditions.

Fort Hood also reported seeing increased usage from a normal 1-2 million gallons a day (MGD) to more than 8 MGD in one day.

Fort Hood residents can report leaking or broken pipes to the Directorate of Public Works at (254) 287-2113.

Killeen is requesting that residents conserve water by not filling up tubs and other large containers. Instead families should only store one gallon of water per person in the home.

In Marlin the city’s water plant broke after a pipe burst. The entire city has been without water according to the city’s mayor Carolyn Lofton. She said she and her team had been working to access the tools they need to fix the plant.

“Many shops are closed due to the weather and those who are willing to assist have depleted resources due to other

cities having the same or similar issues,” Lofton said.

Marlin is recommending that everyone turn off their water valves to prevent water lines from rupturing when water service is restored. Additionally the city says it’s firefighters also have limited water supply to fight any potential fires.

Mayor Lofton said her team put in a request with the State Operations Center for bottled water but they were told “the request will likely not be filled immediately due to countless cities, large and small, experiencing the same issue,” she said.

The city of Copperas Cove reportd low pressure on the Mountain Top (Veterans, Skyline, Freedom and surrounding area) and Turkey Run (Turkey Creek Area) Pressure Plains. This means some residents may have water, while others may not.

Much like Killeen, the City of Harker Heights has activated Stage 4 Emergency Water conservation and asking residents to reduce usage in order to preserve water service.

Harker Heights residents must call 254-681-6779 if your water lines in your home are frozen . The City will send a crew to shut off the water at the meter. It is important to do this before lines start to thaw to minimize water damage to

your home and prevent the unnecessary loss of water.

Once temperatures reach 30 degrees Fahrenheit, turn off any dripping faucets. You can resume dripping

when temperatures drop below 30 degrees. You do not need to drip all faucets in your home. Drip

faucets located along exterior walls only when the temperature necessitates.

Do not use washing machines or dishwashers. These appliances use a significant amount of water and electricity. Wash dishes by hand.

Store one gallon of water per person for the next 24 hours. If you are dripping your faucets, drip into containers to prevent any waste.

