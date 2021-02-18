ERCOT’s ‘best case scenario’ includes a return to rotating outages

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - As many local utilities like Oncor have been forced to use extended outages to conserve power, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said a “best case scenario” for Thursday would be returning to rotating outages.

“The best case at this point is that today or tomorrow we’re able to at least get back down to the point where all consumers are experiencing outages that are no longer than 30 minutes to an hour at a time,” said Dan Woodfin, ERCOT’s Senior Director of System Operations.

It is unclear whether that best case scenario will materialize.

In a statement on Wednesday, Oncor said its controlled outages “were intended to roll throughout the service territory,” meaning that power would cycle on an off among customers.

“But the high amount of load dropped from the grid prevented us and other utilities from performing regular rotations,” Oncor said in the statement.

In other words, there was not enough power coming into the state’s grid to allow for the utility to rotate outages among households.

“Weirdly, rolling outages is an improvement over sustained outages, but it doesn’t feel like we’re back to where we want to be,” said Michael Webber, an energy resources professor at UT Austin.

He told KWTX he thinks it will still take the state a few days to dig out from the power outages.

Woodfin agreed that it will still be some time before the state’s fully restores power.

“I don’t think it’s likely that we’re going to have enough available — based on our forecast and the information we’re getting in from our generators — that we’ll have everybody back on today or at least the morning peak tomorrow,” said Woodfin.

Forty percent of the state’s power generators — mostly thermal plants — were still offline as of late Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday evening, about 2.3 million Texans are still without power.

