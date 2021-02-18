Advertisement

Finally Above Freezing Tomorrow!

But we do have a refreeze again overnight
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight is going to be very cold tonight across the entire state, once again. Temperatures dip down into the teens for Central Texas which will lead to a refreeze overnight - which makes roads dangerous and icy once again in the morning. We have a Hard Freeze Warning in place tonight due to temperatures being so cold. Our temperatures tonight would be a major weather headline if we hadn’t just experienced some of the coldest Texas in modern history.

With the clouds clearing tonight, we might see some patchy fog in the morning. Looking for some good news in the weather world? Sunshine finally takes over and warms us up starting tomorrow! Tomorrow will still be cold with highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures by next week will be back to above-average for February, with the 60s and 70s during the afternoons!

We aren’t expecting any significant weather makers in the near future but we do have another cold front to talk about arriving Sunday into Monday. Sunday’s front brings us a 20% chance of rain but most should remain rain-free.

