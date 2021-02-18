Fire rips through Central Texas family’s home soon after power is restored

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A Go Fund Me account has been set up for members of a Central Texas family after fire ripped through their home soon after power was restored following three days without electricity.

The family lost its dogs as a result of the fire.

Robert Hubert told KWTX his family lost electricity soon after ERCOT began implementing rolling blackouts and had been without power for three days.

Hubert and his wife decided to drop off their six children with relatives. The man and his wife decided to they would spend the nights at his office because it still had power.

Wednesday night, Hubert and his wife returned home to check on their pets to make sure they had food, water and blankets.

The couple left at around 11 p.m.

At about 3:30 a.m., the family’s canary camera came back online and they realized power had been restored.

“It was so early, we decided to just finish the night at the office and go in the morning,” Hubert said.

“At 6 p.m. I received a call from my father saying our house was on fire and our dogs had passed away.”

Hubert suspects the stove “somehow turned on and the burner ignited the pan on the stove.”

“We lost many belongings but the loss of our animals is the worst,” the man said.

“The mistake may have been ours with the stove. I’m not sure we didn’t use it for almost three days.”

The family is asking for donations to help cover immediate repairs and the insurance deductible. If you are willing to help, click here.

To contact the family, email Hubert at roberthubertiii@gmail.com or call (254) 368-0901.

The Hubert's home in Robinson, Texas was damaged by a fire soon after power was restored following a 3-day blackout. (Courtesy Photo)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.