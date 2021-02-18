H-E-B implements product limits in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas-based grocer H-E-B announced Thursday that in an effort too help protect the supply chain in Texas, it has implemented temporary purchase limits on certain items.

“Limiting product purchases is a proven way to ensure the best service and product availability for all customers. Our stores are in strong supply and we continue to restock products daily,” the grocer said.

The following limits apply to all H-E-B stores: (Updated 2/18)

Food items (all H-E-B stores)

Brisket – Limit 2 Frozen Chitterlings 5 LB – Limit 2 Frozen Chitterlings 10 LB – Limit 2 Water Gallons – Limit 2 Water multipack – Limit 2 Baby Water Gallons – Limit 2 Baby Water multipack – Limit 2 Eggs – Limit 2 Milk – Limit 2 Bread – Limit 2 Ice – Limit 2

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)

Propane Tanks – Limit 2 Aerosol disinfectant sprays – 2 items (Isopropyl) Alcohol swabs – 2 items First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2

