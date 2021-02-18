Advertisement

I-35 south closed near Salado

I-35 south closed near Salado
I-35 south closed near Salado(WAGM)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - According to the Village of Salado Police Department, I-35 southbound from exit 283 through exit 272 near Salado is closed.

They released the following statement on their facebook page:

“Attention Salado: Due to dangerous road conditions, DPS has closed 35 southbound from exit 283 thru 272 (up to the Williamson County Line). Unknown if northbound will suffer the same fate.

Needless to say, please stay off the roads. If you go into a ditch, it will be a long wait for assistance.”

