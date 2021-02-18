Advertisement

Killeen: Pizza shop owner offers free meals to struggling families

Jim Januszka (far left) has been offering free pizza to families without power.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - While hundreds in Central Texas wait for the power to turn back on, a local pizza parlor is offered families free pizzas and a place to stay warm.

Jim Januszka with Village Pizza in Killeen noticed his power was still working on Monday. He put out a post on social media offering free pizza to families with young children.

“We woke up and saw that a lot of people around us still didn’t have electricity or water,” he said.

“I came in to check the shop, and I saw we were good and had the ability. So, I figured we’d open, offer some hot pizza and a hot dining room.”

Since the initial post, dozens have taken him up on the offer including Sharae Reich and her three children. She says she’ll be forever grateful for what Januszka did.

“We’ve been without power for three days and have had no food for two,” she said.

“I didn’t want them to be without food. I just really appreciate it and all I want to say is thank you!”

Januszka says he’s already beginning to run short on supplies and hopes his next shipment arrives on time.

He hopes to reopen this Friday.

