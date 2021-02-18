Local law enforcement adapts to continue to serve through storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas law enforcement agencies have been forced to make major adjustments to stay on the job through this intense round of winter storms.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s headquarters has transformed into a shelter for employees and their families.

“We have a number of employees here at the Sheriff’s Office that have been without power for three days, and they’re chilled to the bone,” said McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara. “It’s just dangerous out there.”

Sheriff McNamara says the agency is making sure their people are taken care of so they can, in turn, continue to take care of the public.

“We’re lucky we still have power, we have heat, we have showers there, so we’ve opened it up,” said McNamara. “There’s quite a few of our guys that are off duty that are staying there now.”

‘Guys’ like Capt. Steve January and his wife Alice who had been iced-in at their apartment for days.

“I’ve been trapped for about three days because of ice on 18 steps,” January said Wednesday.

McNamara, 74, has lived in McLennan County his entire life and says this is “the very worst” storm he’s seen hit.

“We’ve seen snow and ice before, but never to this extent, and never this long,” said McNamara.

It’s a weather event his 500-plus staff members have never encountered before, with deputies responding almost entirely to weather-related calls since Sunday.

“We have responded to many, many calls with people that have gone off the road into a ditch, into a tree,” said McNamara. “We try to pull them out with our 4WD pickups, but they just could not get traction because of the ice on the road, so we’ve had to call wreckers.”

The weather is also affecting response times countywide, he says.

“In normal conditions we can run code with our red lights on and it doesn’t take us long to get to a situation, today, if we’re not careful, we’re going to end up in the ditch, also,” said McNamara.

On Wednesday night, deputies were out in the Elm Mott area helping an 80-year-old woman in a wheelchair with no water, electricity or propane, get her vehicle going so she could get to a warming shelter.

While it doesn’t feel like McLennan County right now, the Sheriff says the heart of the county and it’s law enforcement is still beating strong.

“We’re still responding to all calls,” said McNamara. “Law enforcement agencies, first-responders, fire and EMS, we all can’t say enough how important it is to stay off the roads right now if you can.”

“This storm is just lasting, and lasting, and lasting,” he said.

