Waco mayor urges public to conserve water: ‘We’re not out of the woods yet’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - City of Waco Mayor Dillon Meek on Wednesday urged the public to conserve as much water as possible, revealing the city’s water system has faced “unprecedented challenges” during the winter storm that has crippled the state.

Waco’s water system, Meeks said, has a daily capacity of 76 million gallons of water and provides water to more than 180,000 people across Waco and surrounding municipalities.

Meek said three factors affected the water system’s ability to keep providing a source of water to the community.

Tuesday, the Riverside Water Treatment Facility lost power, “removing millions of gallons of water from our water system,” Meeks said, adding water storage tanks and towers began to deplete as water usage outpaced production.

Then there was a rumor circulating on social media that the City of Waco was going to shut off water service during the storm.

Meeks said that led many to people to begin hoarding water, further straining the water system.

The third factor was the malfunctioning of certain systems at the city’s second water treatment plant, Meek said.

“We did not shut down our water system and, through the significant effort of city staff, we have reestablished production at both water plants,” Meeks said, “But most importantly, when you woke up this morning, you had safe, drinkable water.”

“We are not out of the woods yet though. If power is cut off at either of our plants, it will be a real challenge to keep water pressure up ... Our water system needs time to recharge.”

The mayor said if the public conserves water, it will help replenish the city’s water system.

If you spot a water leak, it is crucial that you call the city immediately at 254-299-2489.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.