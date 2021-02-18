Advertisement

Waco mayor urges public to conserve water: ‘We’re not out of the woods yet’

By Joe Villasana
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - City of Waco Mayor Dillon Meek on Wednesday urged the public to conserve as much water as possible, revealing the city’s water system has faced “unprecedented challenges” during the winter storm that has crippled the state.

Waco’s water system, Meeks said, has a daily capacity of 76 million gallons of water and provides water to more than 180,000 people across Waco and surrounding municipalities.

Meek said three factors affected the water system’s ability to keep providing a source of water to the community.

Tuesday, the Riverside Water Treatment Facility lost power, “removing millions of gallons of water from our water system,” Meeks said, adding water storage tanks and towers began to deplete as water usage outpaced production.

Then there was a rumor circulating on social media that the City of Waco was going to shut off water service during the storm.

Meeks said that led many to people to begin hoarding water, further straining the water system.

The third factor was the malfunctioning of certain systems at the city’s second water treatment plant, Meek said.

“We did not shut down our water system and, through the significant effort of city staff, we have reestablished production at both water plants,” Meeks said, “But most importantly, when you woke up this morning, you had safe, drinkable water.”

“We are not out of the woods yet though. If power is cut off at either of our plants, it will be a real challenge to keep water pressure up ... Our water system needs time to recharge.”

The mayor said if the public conserves water, it will help replenish the city’s water system.

If you spot a water leak, it is crucial that you call the city immediately at 254-299-2489.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How it feels on Thursday morning with the cold temperatures and the wind
Re-freeze overnight & some snow flurries possible
Boil order
Boil order notices issued for Central Texas water systems
Oncor released new information Tuesday morning stating they will continue to controlled power...
Update: ERCOT advises Texas to prepare for continued controlled outages across the state
Texas woman, child, die from carbon monoxide poisoning after car left running in garage
In times like these folks are vulnerable and scammers look to take advantage.
HOTEL: ‘Alofty’ price, not a reality for Central Texas area

Latest News

A jackknifed 18-wheeler has led to the closure of I-35 on the West, Texas area.
Wreck involving 18-wheeler shuts down I-35
Many Texas cities are issuing boil notices — asking residents to boil tap water for drinking,...
Nearly 12 million Texans now face water disruptions. The state is asking residents to stop dripping taps.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek
Waco Mayor Dillon Meeks asks public to conserve water
How it feels on Thursday morning with the cold temperatures and the wind
Re-freeze overnight & some snow flurries possible