‘Major’ leaks lead to disruption of water service in Bellmead

They reported it Friday Morning.
They reported it Friday Morning.(AP Images)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Bellmead on Wednesday announced staff is working to repair “nine major water leaks” and this will lead to a disruption of water service in certain parts of town.

Water will be turned off at 7 p.m. for all residents west of Loop 340 and I-35.

“This will allow our crews to complete emergency repairs during overnight hours,” the City said, “Please take this time to prepare and fill up available containers with water.”

The City said water service will be restored “as soon as the repairs have been made.”

If you experience burst pipes that are leaking inside your house, please call dispatch at 254-799-2436.

The city will send someone to turn off your water as soon as a technician becomes available.

“We understand your frustration as many of our employees serving you also have no water and electricity in their homes,” the City said.

“These employees are working under extremely hazardous conditions 24/7 with very little sleep. Please be patient with us while we work through fixing these pipes.”

