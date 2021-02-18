Wreck involving 18-wheeler shuts down I-35

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A wreck involving a tractor trailer has led to the closure of I-35 at the Ross Road bridge in the West area.

Authorities said a jackknifed 18-wheeler hit the inside concrete wall of the interstate in the northbound lanes near mile marker 346.

Trucks are reportedly being dispatched to that area to treat that stretch of I-35 with sand because several wrecks have been reported in that area Wednesday.

Avoid the area if possible.

