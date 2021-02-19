Advertisement

Above Freezing Temperatures & Sunshine for the Weekend

However we are Below Freezing Tonight
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
We’ve *finally* seen temperatures get above 32° today. Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s has never felt so good! We’ve broken multiple records with this cold outbreak but today we broke the record for the longest, consecutive hours at or below freezing. We made it 205 hours! Let’s not do that again any time soon.... thankfully we start to transition to warmer weather going into the weekend and into next week too!

Temperatures above freezing and sunshine have been great but it is starting to melt the snow and ice but be mindful of falling ice off buildings and tall structures. Plus we’re expecting overnight temperatures to drop back below freezing, the upper teens and low 20s, by tomorrow morning so any liquid, ice, or snow on the road will refreeze and create slick roadways/black ice through Saturday morning. Some roads are drivable but be extremely cautious on bridges, overpasses, parking lots, and on side streets.

For the weekend, Saturday starts below freezing but sunshine gets us into the upper 40s/low 50s for the afternoon. That’s not “warm” but normal February Texas standards but it will feel mighty nice, comparatively. Sunday brings us up to around 60°! We do have a “cold” front on Sunday night, but it won’t bring us a big temperature changes. A few more clouds around on Sunday and a small chance for rain along and east of I-35 Sunday evening.

Behind the front, we start out near or even slightly below freezing Monday morning, but next week overall is going to be a lot nicer! Highs will be in the 60s and even into the 70s to start the week. We do see highs drop back into the 50s starting Thursday with a chance for some showers and storms. We’ll keep a 20-30% rain chance in the forecast Thursday through next Sunday.

