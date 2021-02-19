Advertisement

Bars to reopen: Central Texas counties no longer considered ‘high hospitalization’ areas

File Photo. Area bar.
File Photo. Area bar.(KBTX)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan Counties are no longer considered high COVID 19 hospitalization areas and will be allowed to reopen bars, restaurants and other services at higher capacity levels, McLennan County announced Friday.

All licensed hospitals in the area will be allowed to resume elective surgeries.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton filed the “opt-in” form for reopening bars and similar establishments, which has been approved by Texas Alcoholic Beverages Commission, the county said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of the electrical grids in Texas.
ERCOT: Texas was ‘seconds and minutes’ away from catastrophic months-long blackouts
File Photo
H-E-B implements product limits in Texas
The Hubert's home in Robinson, Texas was damaged by a fire soon after power was restored...
Fire rips through Central Texas family’s home soon after power is restored
Christopher Garcia was born with premature lungs and just came home from the hospital three...
Texas family rationing baby’s oxygen tanks amid power outage
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company

Latest News

File Photo
ERCOT says forced power outages no longer necessary
Richland Spring Apartments
Fire at local apartment complex damages several units
The City of Waco received hundreds of pallets of bottled water from the Coca Cola Company.
Coca-Cola donates hundreds of pallets of drinking water to City of Waco
AP Photo: Water filing station in the Houston area (NOT KILLEEN)
City of Killeen opens water filling station