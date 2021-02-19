Bars to reopen: Central Texas counties no longer considered ‘high hospitalization’ areas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan Counties are no longer considered high COVID 19 hospitalization areas and will be allowed to reopen bars, restaurants and other services at higher capacity levels, McLennan County announced Friday.

All licensed hospitals in the area will be allowed to resume elective surgeries.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton filed the “opt-in” form for reopening bars and similar establishments, which has been approved by Texas Alcoholic Beverages Commission, the county said.

