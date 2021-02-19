Bell County jail receives water bottles, portable bathrooms, as area deals with water service issue

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Office has received more than 15,000 water bottles and set up portable bathrooms for use at the county jail while the City of Belton resolves an “issue” with its water service, said Lieutenant Bob Reinhard.

The official said the water service issue was “in and around” the loop where the jail is located.

“This started yesterday morning and they have been working the issue as best as they can,” Reinhard said.

“Not all of the jail is without water. In some areas, we have water, but very low pressure.”

Reinhard said the existing water supply is enough to allow bathroom toilets to flush.

“We are using those areas to move inmates through in order for them to use the facilities.”

