Central Texas athletes make the McDonald’s All American Games Nominee list

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local students from Central Texas are among the top basketball talent nominated for the 44th annual McDonald’s All-American Games teams.

The local players nominated for the 2021 McDonald’s All American Games final roster are:

Yasmen Maxwell from Marlin, Texas

Aniya Williams from Marlin, Texas

Brighton Adams from San Saba, Texas

Courtnee Cash from San Saba, Texas

The state of Texas had a total of 87 players nominated to the team this year, the most of any state. The final team roster of 48 players will be named later this month.

Due to COVID-19, there will not be in-person games but their will be a virtual celebration to honor the 2021 class.

A complete list of 2021 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com.

