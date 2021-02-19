Advertisement

Central Texas athletes make the McDonald’s All American Games Nominee list

McDonald's All American Games
McDonald's All American Games(McDonald's All American Games)
By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local students from Central Texas are among the top basketball talent nominated for the 44th annual McDonald’s All-American Games teams.

The local players nominated for the 2021 McDonald’s All American Games final roster are:

  • Yasmen Maxwell from Marlin, Texas
  • Aniya Williams from Marlin, Texas
  • Brighton Adams from San Saba, Texas
  • Courtnee Cash from San Saba, Texas

The state of Texas had a total of 87 players nominated to the team this year, the most of any state. The final team roster of 48 players will be named later this month.

Due to COVID-19, there will not be in-person games but their will be a virtual celebration to honor the 2021 class.

A complete list of 2021 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of the electrical grids in Texas.
ERCOT: Texas was ‘seconds and minutes’ away from catastrophic months-long blackouts
Boil order
Boil order notices issued for Central Texas water systems
Gov. Greg Abbott declared the reform of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas an emergency...
Gov. Greg Abbott, other top Texas officials call for resignations and investigations at electrical grid operator
KWTX's Weather Explorer captured this photo of a crash involving four tractor trailers on I-35...
Four semi-trucks involved in wreck on I-35 S

Latest News

Classroom Champion
Classroom Champions: Salado’s Kory Walker
Baylor's Getterman Stadium
Baylor softball’s Getterman Classic canceled
Baylor MBB vs. Texas
Baylor basketball games postponed
UMHB Athletics
UMHB games including football home opener postponed