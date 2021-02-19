City of Killeen opens water filling station

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen on Friday said it could be weeks before full water service is restored and announced it has opened a water filling station at 805 W. Jasper Drive.

The station will be open Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents must bring their own containers to fill, and amounts may be limited depending on demand, the City said.

All water received must be boiled prior to consumption.

“The extreme winter weather has left many Killeen residents with low water pressure or no water service. As the City works to restore water levels and services, Stage 5 water restrictions remain in place,” the City said.

“Water usage should be limited to essential purposes only until further notice.”

The City further said water levels and pressure dropped significantly and a boil water notice remains in effect throughout the city as a precaution.

“All water should be boiled prior to consumption until tests confirm no contamination occurred.”

The City has also received hundreds of reports of frozen private water service lines.

If your lines have frozen, please email wsoperations@killeentexas.gov or call 254-501-6320. The City will send a crew to shut off water at the meter.

