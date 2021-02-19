ERCOT says forced power outages no longer necessary

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The state’s electric system now has enough generation to return to normal operating conditions, and no additional power outages were needed overnight to balance supply and demand, according to officials with the entity that operates the grid that serves most of Texas.

“There is enough generation on the electric system to allow us to begin to return to more normal operating conditions,” said Dan Woodfin, senior director of system operations for Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

ERCOT officials also said it’s still necessary for people to conserve energy.

Those who are still without power are those in areas where the distribution system was damaged by the ice storm, areas where power needs to be restored manually and large industrial facilities who voluntarily went offline to conserve energy.

