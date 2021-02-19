Advertisement

Even though it was freezing outside, food in the fridge during power outages may not be safe to eat

Just because your fridge feels cool now, doesn’t mean it always was if you were away from home.
Just because your fridge feels cool now, doesn’t mean it always was if you were away from home.(Katie Aupperle)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(KWTX) – Some Central Texans are faced with another hurdle after losing power during the historic freeze.

Food inside some refrigerators is now headed for the trash, a harsh reality for Malcolm Bennett and his family who lost power Sunday night.

“There are a lot of us,” Bennett said.

“I have six kids plus me and my fiancé.”

Bennett says when he returned home, he detected a smell coming from the refrigerator.

“We knew the storm was coming, so I went to the store three days in a row before Sunday,” Bennett said.

“I went Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and I bought at least $80 worth of stuff each time.”

He says he filled his fridge with food for his family, but never had the chance to eat any of it, the money Bennett spent going to waste.

“I know that was going to at least last us this week,” Bennett said.

“We have been able to make it but when we get back to the house, now we have to get all this new food.”

The CDC recommends if your fridge has been without power for just four hours, throw the food away. You have 48 hours in a full freezer; 24 hours in a half-full freezer.

Experts say you can safely refreeze or cook thawed frozen food that still contains ice crystals or is at 40° F or below.

However, keep this in mind; just because your fridge feels cool now, doesn’t mean it always was if you were away from home.

When in doubt, toss it out.

