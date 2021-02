TROY, Texas (KWTX) - First Baptist Church of Troy experienced significant water damage Thursday evening.

According to a Facebook post by the church, the church office will be closed for the foreseeable future and all church building activities are cancelled until further notice.

All services will be online only.

