TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A truck and trailer with a limited supply of free firewood will be in the parking lot of La Riv restaurant at 7410 W Adams Ave in Temple, Friday.

The Pelham Group Reat Estate Team worked with CDM Services to offer the firewood at 4 p.m. Friday.

It’s available on a first come first serve basis, for pickup only.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.