Got milk? Local dairy says ‘yes’

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A local dairy farm’s business is booming as customers from as far away as the Dallas-Fort Worth area drive to Central Texas in search of milk after the winter storm left shelves bare in the dairy sections of many area stores.

Mill-King Market & Creamery in McGregor, which specializes in low temperature pasteurized non-homogenized dairy products, sold about a thousand gallons of milk Thursday at its small market store, owners say.

“Business has been insane,” said owner Rhianna Miller.

“It’s just been a constant stream of chaos.”

Chad Gulvian of China Spring made the trek to the market not only to pick up milk for his own family, but also for nearly two dozen others who couldn’t find it anywhere else closer.

“I live in China Spring, but have family in West and they need some, so I came to pick up some for them,” he said.

“Out near Bellmead, they’re sold out of everything.”

Rhianna says Chad’s story is a similar one she’s hearing from customers coming as far as 115 miles away just to get a gallon of milk.

“It’s been constant stream the last few days of folks coming from Waco and actually all around. We’ve had people come as far as Gatesville, Belton, Hallsburg, West,” Rhianna said.

“We’ve had customers from the DFW area truck all the way down here and we’ve been getting them set up for milk, too.”

The dairy was able to provide milk this week to Waco’s Jubilee Food Market.

It also normally sends out milk to places all across the state including large grocers like Whole Foods Market, Central Market and Natural Grocers.

The weather kept the dairy from getting the milk on the road over the last week, but workers were packing the trucks up Friday in hopes of resuming deliveries.

On Friday, the market began to limit gallons of milk to two gallons per customer.

It also has other food items in the market including meats.

Owners suggest customers check the store’s Facebook page for the latest on availability and hours of operation.

