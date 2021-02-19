Coca-Cola donates hundreds of pallets of drinking water to City of Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Coca-Cola Bottling Company on Friday donated 100 pallets of bottled water - about six 18-wheelers full - to the City of Waco.

The shipments were delivered from out of town and the water is being stored at the Waco Convention Center.

“We will distribute this water directly to the Waco residents that have temporarily lost water due to water main cutoffs for critical repairs,” the City said.

“Thank you, again, to Coca-Cola for your amazing partnership and for serving our community,” Mayor Dillon Meek said.

“In the midst of this emergency, Coca-Cola was the good-hearted, compassionate neighbor we needed. Your generous gift will always be remembered by those residents in need.

