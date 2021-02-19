Local municipalities say conserving water, inspecting for leaks crucial

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Mayor Dillon Meek on Thursday urged businesses to cut back on water use by 50 percent, restaurants to switch to paper plates and property owners to inspect for water leaks as the city’s water system is further strained by the winter storm.

“Our water supply is critically low. We are currently pumping all we can but the main problems we are facing right now are leaks and high usage,” Meeks said.

“The system’s storage is sitting a critically low capacity and, while we don’t expect to cut off water supply, a community-wide boil-water notice is imminent if demand doesn’t change.”

The City of Waco said residents can report leaks to 254-299- 2489.

If your house or business has a leak, you are asked to turn off the water valve to your building.

“If you don’t have a valve or can’t find it, call 254-299-2489 immediately and request someone to come turn off your water at the meter,” the City of Waco said.

The City of Hewitt and Village of Lorena on Thursday also asked residents to conserve water.

Hewitt issued an emergency water conservation order until February 21.

“Conserving now will help to avoid potential mandatory water restrictions. This is only a request for conserving water and in no way is the quality of the water in question,” the City of Hewitt said, reminding residents its order is not a boil water notice.

The City said conservation is imperative and will help meet water demands and avoid enacting mandatory water restrictions in Hewitt.

“Without your help, we could face the risk of pressure loss that could threaten vulnerable residents and fire safety. If power were cut off at any of our plants, it would be a challenge to keep our pressure up. Boil water notices will be likely if we lose power at one of our facilities or if major leaks occur.

Hewitt residents are asked to follow these steps for the next 48 hours:

1. In lieu of a bath or shower, consider a sponge bath or basin bath.

2. Do not use washing machines for laundry or automated dishwashers (handwash only using limited water).

3. Do not drip all faucets in your home. To prevent lines from freezing, drip the faucet that is farthest from your meter, particularly lines located on an outside wall.

4. Do not store or hoard water by filling bathtubs or other large containers. If everyone does this, water pressure will fall resulting in the following consequences:

a. Mandatory boil water notices will be required (at a time when many citizens have no electricity with which to boil water).

b. Water for firefighting purposes will be threatened or, worse, unavailable.

5. Each day fill enough containers to provide (a) each person in your home 1 gallon per day for cooking use.

The City of Lorena said the extreme, freezing temperatures damaged one of its water towers.

“We are working to repair the damage but the city must take this tower out of service. We can make the repair without service interruptions but we need your help! We are asking you to conserve every drop of water possible over the next 72 hours while the repairs are made,” the City of Lorena said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.