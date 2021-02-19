Marlin residents struggle to find water as leaders search for help

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The entire city of Marlin is going on five days now without water after the city’s water plant experienced multiple failures since the start of the winter storm that has devastated Texas.

Residents are getting desperate and looking for any water source.

The hot spot in town is a fountain that pumps water from the local spring.

The water from the fountain isn’t necessarily safe to drink, but some people told KWTX reporter Rosemond Crown they have no choice but to take their chances and “just drink a little bit”.

At the H-E-B in town there was not a bottle of water in sight. Not because people have bought all of it, but because there’s no water and trucks can’t safely get through the roads.

The manager at the H-E-B says they expect a truck to come in on Saturday.

People are literally living one bottle of water at a time.

“You don’t have no water, and if you use all your water what are you gonna (sic) drink,” said Linda Johnson, a Marlin resident.

“And then the stores don’t even have any water. And some people don’t even have transportation to get there and do what I can do?”

The city’s mayor Carolyn Lofton and other city leaders say they’re doing everything they can to remedy this situation.

City leaders ventured to Hillsboro to get the parts needed to begin making repairs to the city’s water plant.

Earlier Thursday morning they called for volunteers to help lift the pipes that they need to get the water plant up and running.

There was said to be a surplus of volunteers.

The city’s fire chief who is in charge of emergency management in Marlin says he’s requested bottled water from local wholesalers, and the state operations center and they’re now waiting.

The city manager says they may be getting some water from FEMA on Friday, but even that’s not guaranteed.

The main priority right now though is getting the water plant back up so they can get water into the homes of thousands of people.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.