State lawmakers eager for power outage answers

State lawmakers want answers ahead of a hearing next week to look into the state's widespread power outages.(KXII)
By Matt Zdun
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Ahead of hearings in Austin next week to investigate this week’s widespread power outages, state lawmakers are already asking questions.

“We’ve got to get to the bottom of this,” state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Killeen, told KWTX.

“When you leave this many Texans without power, and you create this much suffering, I just don’t have a lot of sympathy for those who say, ‘Well, it usually doesn’t happen.’ Well, until it does,” Buckley said.

He said he has a lot of questions about the extent to which power generators are required to winterize their infrastructure.

“We’re going to have to insist that that be done, in my opinion,” Buckley said.

Currently, power generators must submit a winterization plan to the Public Utility Commission, but there are not specific requirements for what those plans must include, according to Dan Woodfin, ERCOT’s senior director of system operations.

Many power generating plants were forced to go offline throughout the week because their critical infrastructure froze.

Buckley also said he is open to exploring the possibility of expanding the state’s somewhat isolated power grid by opening up lines from other grids.

“When that capacity has to be expanded by whatever percent, we have to be able to do it,” he said.

Earlier this week, state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, told KWTX that he and his fellow lawmakers will need to look at “what the PUC requires for winterization, what their plan requires, and then we need to look at what ERCOT’s responsibilities are for maybe doing more than just spot checks of generation plants.”

The House State Affairs and Energy Resources Committees will meet in Austin on Thursday to investigate the outages.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

